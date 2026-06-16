Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 633,129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 905.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,070 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 633,129 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $65,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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