Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,870.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 132,405 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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