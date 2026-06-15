Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $26.27 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $940.14 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,008.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.21 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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