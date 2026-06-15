Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $423.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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