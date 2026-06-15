Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $51.33 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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