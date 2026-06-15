Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $67.07 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,534 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 358.1% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company's stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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