Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $85.01 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,059 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $85,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after acquiring an additional 328,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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