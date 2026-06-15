Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,484 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $36,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $82.63 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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