Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $411.06 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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