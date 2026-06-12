Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $55.87 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,209 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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