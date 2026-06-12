Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Apple were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.4%
AAPL opened at $295.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.
View Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators say Apple’s new Siri AI, stronger AI integration across iOS/macOS, and continued iPhone growth could support a longer-term upgrade cycle and services expansion. AI Integration and iPhone Growth Assert Apple Inc. (AAPL) as One of the Best Forever Stocks to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for Apple, signaling confidence in profit growth over the next two fiscal years.
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors see Apple as a durable large-cap holding with strong cash flow, margins, and a favorable balance sheet, which may help limit downside. Does Apple Stock Have More Upside?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several reports said the WWDC AI reveal was solid but not a major surprise, which may explain why the market’s reaction has been muted. Apple Unveils Siri AI. Here's Why It's Not Impressing Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted that Siri’s upgrades are promising, but questions remain about whether they are enough to reaccelerate the stock near term. Siri upgrades show promise, but questions remain
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer and other commentators described Apple as one of the cleanest big-cap stories, but also suggested the broader market is cautious around the AI rollout timing. Apple's AI News Underwhelms. Siri AI Release Concerns Persist.
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts argue Apple’s AI announcement may not be enough to lift the stock because the monetization timeline is still unclear. Apple Just Introduced Next-Generation Siri AI at WWDC. Why That Might Not Be Enough to Give AAPL Stock a Boost.
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from investors and traders suggests the market is still skeptical that Siri AI will materially change Apple’s competitive position versus rivals like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in the near term. Apple Just Delivered Bad News for OpenAI and Anthropic, but Alphabet Could Be a Winner
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Apple Profile
(Free Report
)
Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.
While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.
Get This Free Report
Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.