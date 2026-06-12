Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 11,975 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,051 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.16% of Entergy worth $65,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,174,864,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,494,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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