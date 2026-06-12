Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 24,480 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,480 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.27% of NiSource worth $53,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in NiSource by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 291,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in NiSource by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $46.61 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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