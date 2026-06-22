Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 227,795 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 227,795 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $79,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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