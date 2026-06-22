Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 48,480 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,295 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Flowserve worth $51,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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