Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,042 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,953 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Installed Building Products worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $402,356,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 519,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,748 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,996 shares of the construction company's stock worth $91,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,805.60. This trade represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller purchased 990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,009.58. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $217.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.71. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $166.39 and a one year high of $349.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore set a $226.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

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Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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