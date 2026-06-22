Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 901,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $77,955,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.12% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $113.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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