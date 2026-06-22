Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,665 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.09% of Helios Technologies worth $44,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,444.16. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.28. Helios Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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