Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 541,528 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 3.1%

AVGO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.77 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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