Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $42.76 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,286,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,761,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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