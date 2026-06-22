Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,825 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 82,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Matador Resources worth $64,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock worth $664,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,670,265 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $283,089,000 after acquiring an additional 258,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,864 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 309,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 4,675 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.36 per share, with a total value of $244,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,362.92. This represents a 201.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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