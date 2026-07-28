Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 403.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,842 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,973 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.05% of Vaxcyte worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,387,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,731,000 after purchasing an additional 282,985 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,296,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,213,000 after buying an additional 2,981,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,966,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 933,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,980,005 shares of the company's stock worth $229,777,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,068,020 shares of the company's stock worth $187,698,000 after purchasing an additional 283,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,979,745.60. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,622.88. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,448 shares of company stock worth $4,091,197. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report).

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