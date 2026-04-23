VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE XOM opened at $149.46 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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