VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,159 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,159 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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