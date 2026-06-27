VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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