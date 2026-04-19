VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.39. 35,431,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021,056. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.96. The company has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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