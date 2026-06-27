VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,257 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,025,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $196,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.20. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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