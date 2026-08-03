VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. McKesson makes up about 2.4% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $857.61 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Curious about McKesson Q1 Performance?

Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter offered a mixed signal: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, but revenue fell short of consensus despite year-over-year growth. That result, combined with a valuation near 22 times earnings and the absence of a fresh company-specific catalyst, may be encouraging profit-taking after the stock’s strong advance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $962.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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