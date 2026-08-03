VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,236 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $311.23 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $359.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.19. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here