VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,990 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.2% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,940,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,454.70. The trade was a 72.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,216.98. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,848 shares of company stock valued at $37,874,706. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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