VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Invests $11 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.9% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.2% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,026,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $404.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,850. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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