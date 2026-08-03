VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,372 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000. American Express makes up 2.2% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $336.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.55. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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