VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Takes $9.15 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. Nucor comprises 2.4% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $257.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,809 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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