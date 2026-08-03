Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Takes $9.15 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Nucor logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VectorGlobal IAG acquired a $9.15 million stake in Nucor during the first quarter, purchasing 54,084 shares. The position represents 2.4% of the firm’s holdings, while institutional investors collectively own 76.48% of Nucor.
  • Nucor reported quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share, exceeding estimates of $4.46, while revenue rose 23% year over year to $10.40 billion. Record shipments and raised analyst estimates have strengthened the near-term outlook.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with 12 Buy ratings and four Holds and an average price target of $273.31. Nucor also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, although macroeconomic pressures on steel demand remain a risk.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nucor.

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. Nucor comprises 2.4% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $257.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,809 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nucor Right Now?

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines