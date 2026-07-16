Vectors Research Management LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,053.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,037.38 and its 200-day moving average is $905.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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