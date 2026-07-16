Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,661 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,661 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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