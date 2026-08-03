Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 757.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,046 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 428,478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Veeva Systems worth $85,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.08.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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