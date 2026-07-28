Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,218 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.3%

VEEV stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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