Ventas, Inc. $VTR is Resolution Capital Ltd's 6th Largest Position

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,022,758 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 7.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.86% of Ventas worth $342,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Ventas by 46.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ventas by 130.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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