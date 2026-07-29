Ventas, Inc. $VTR is Rush Island Management LP's 6th Largest Position

Rush Island Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 230,795 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 7.7% of Rush Island Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.29% of Ventas worth $114,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,571,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 92,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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