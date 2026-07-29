Venture Global, Inc. $VG Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,801,812 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Venture Global were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $26,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $12,440,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock valued at $58,670,384. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

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Venture Global Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE:VG opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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