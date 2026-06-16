Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 13,631 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 605.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.79. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.94 and a 52-week high of $294.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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