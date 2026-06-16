Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,922 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,462 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIS. Citigroup raised their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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