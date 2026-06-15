Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $940.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,008.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.21 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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