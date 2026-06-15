Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,184 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 41,711 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $68.67 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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