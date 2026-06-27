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Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Venturi Wealth Management increased its Oracle stake by 37.5% in the first quarter, buying 7,198 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 26,406 shares worth about $3.9 million.
  • Oracle reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.11 versus estimates of $1.96 and revenue up 20.6% year over year to $19.18 billion. The company also raised guidance for fiscal 2027 and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • Despite strong analyst support and multiple price-target increases, Oracle stock has been under pressure amid concerns about heavy AI spending, negative free cash flow, and elevated debt. The shares were down 2.5% in the article, and insiders also sold stock, including Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley’s 400,000-share sale under a 10b5-1 plan.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,406 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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