Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

SCHW stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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