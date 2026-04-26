Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,078 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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