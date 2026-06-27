Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,123.06 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $986.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,070.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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