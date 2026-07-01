Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.66 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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