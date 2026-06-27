Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 77,734 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $817.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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